Colts are not expected to have Laiatu Latu Sunday

The Colts ruled cornerback Charvarius Ward out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos due to a concussion and it looks like they’re going to be without another key defensive piece as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Laiatu Latu is unlikely to play in Week 2. Latu hurt his hamstring in practice on Wednesday and was listed as questionable after missing the final two practices of the week.

Latu had a tackle and an interception in the Colts’ 33-8 win over the Dolphins in Week 1.

Kwity Paye, Samson Ekuban, Tyquan Lewis, and JT Tuimoloau are the other edge options for the Colts.