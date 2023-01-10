Colts claim Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the Cowboys

The Cowboys waived interior offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from their active roster Monday. Their plan was to re-sign him to their practice squad.

It didn’t happen.

The Colts claimed him off waivers Tuesday, with the claim deferred until Feb. 13, the first business day after the Super Bowl.

The move ends Shepley’s season.

He played four games for the Cowboys, seeing action on 14 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

Shepley has played 13 career games in his time with the Cowboys (2022), Seahawks (2021-22), 49ers (2020-21) and Jets (2018). He spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and started 14 games.