Colts give Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade

Earlier this week, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that he could see a future with Anthony Richardson still on the team, but things could change.

Apparently, they have.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Indianapolis has given Richardson permission to seek a trade.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, Richardson lost the competition to be the Colts’ starting quarterback to Daniel Jones in 2025. While Jones was on a one-year deal, Indianapolis intends to keep him for 2026 and beyond as the club’s QB1.

Richardson has suffered several injuries in his short career, including an orbital fracture suffered in a pregame accident that sidelined him for much of last season. He started just four games as a rookie before he went out with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He started 11 games in 2024, missing starts due to injury and he was also benched. Richardson finished that season with a poor 47.7 percent completion rate, having thrown for 1,814 yards with eight touchdown sand 12 interceptions.

While Richardson was a first-round pick, his value and desirability on the trade market is unknown. There are few starting-caliber quarterbacks available in free agency. And Richardson is still just 23, turning 24 on May 22.

In his 17 games with 15 starts, Richardson has completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 634 yards with 10 touchdowns, fumbling 12 times with four lost.