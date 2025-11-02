Colts have three turnovers, Steelers have 14-7 lead

The Colts had only four turnovers in their first eight games. They have three today.

The Steelers have converted them into 14 points and lead by seven with 4:22 left in the half.

Jaylen Warren scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run on third-and-goal with 6:09 left in the half. The Steelers had to go only 56 yards, and did it in 12 plays.

T.J. Watt had a strip-sack of Daniel Jones at the Pittsburgh 44, and the Steelers edge rusher recovered the fumble.

The Colts turned it over again only two snaps into their next drive when linebacker Payton Wilson picked Jones at the Indianapolis 31 and returned it 17 yards. It took the Steelers only two plays to go 14 yards for the lead.

Pat Freiermuth caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers did not take advantage of Josh Downs’ muffed punt that Brandin Echols recovered at the Indianapolis 11. Rodgers’ fourth-down pass was incomplete.