Colts make first pick of 2026 draft, select LB CJ Allen at No. 53

The Colts are finally on the board in the 2026 draft.

At No. 53 overall, Indianapolis has selected linebacker CJ Allen out of Georgia.

Allen played his entire collegiate career at Georgia, playing 41 games with 30 starts. He was a first-team All-SEC honoree, leading the team in forced fumbles, tackles, and tackles for loss in 2025. He finished the season with 88 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

Allen has a chance to step in and help replace Zaire Franklin, who was traded to the Packers this offseason.

The Colts were originally slated to pick at No. 47 on Friday night but traded down with the Steelers instead. The club’s first-round pick went to the Jets during the season as part of the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner.