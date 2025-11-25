 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts place Ashton Dulin on injured reserve

  
Published November 25, 2025 02:36 PM

The Colts will be without one of their key contributors for at least the next four weeks.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the club has placed receiver/returner Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

Dulin suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Chiefs. He’s averaged 29.8 yards on 11 kick returns so far this season. He’s also caught five passes for 106 yards and taken three carries for 44 yards.

As a corresponding move, the club has signed safety George Odum to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell has been signed to the practice squad to replace Odum’s spot.