Colts place Ashton Dulin on injured reserve

The Colts will be without one of their key contributors for at least the next four weeks.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the club has placed receiver/returner Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

Dulin suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Chiefs. He’s averaged 29.8 yards on 11 kick returns so far this season. He’s also caught five passes for 106 yards and taken three carries for 44 yards.

As a corresponding move, the club has signed safety George Odum to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell has been signed to the practice squad to replace Odum’s spot.