Colts return Grover Stewart strip-sack for touchdown, lead Vikings 7-0

The Colts and Vikings traded turnovers to open Sunday night’s matchup but neither team could manage to get points.

That changed with another Indianapolis takeaway in the second quarter.

Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart strip-sacked Sam Darnold with cornerback Kenny Moore picking up the loose ball and returning it for a 38-yard touchdown.

Stewart blew right past center Garrett Bradbury on the play, knocking Bradbury over en route to the quarterback.

The officials initially threw a flag but picked it up. Replay showed that Stewart hit Darnold in the head, which should have been a roughing the passer penalty. But with the flag picked up, the touchdown stood as called.

Indianapolis’ offense has not done much with Joe Flacco now at quarterback, but the team nevertheless has a touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.