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Colts sign DL Derrick Nnadi, re-sign TE Drew Ogletree

  
Published March 13, 2026 04:18 PM

The Colts announced a pair of signings on Friday afternoon.

They signed former Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi as a free agent and re-signed tight end Drew Ogletree.

Nnadi was a third-round pick by Kansas City in 2018 and he’s spent his entire career with the AFC West team. Nnadi started 98 of his 130 regular season appearances for the Chiefs and 12 of the 18 postseason appearances he made with the club.

Nnadi had 287 tackles, six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble to go with three Super Bowl rings from his time with the Chiefs.

Ogletree has 22 catches for 283 yards and four touchdowns in 44 games with the Colts. He joined the team as a 2022 sixth-round pick.