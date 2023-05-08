 Skip navigation
Colts sign four, cut four after rookie minicamp

  
Published May 8, 2023 11:18 AM
The Colts have shuffled their roster after wrapping up their rookie minicamp.

As previously reported, the team signed wide receiver Tyler Adams after a tryout this weekend. They also announced that they have signed wide receiver Kody Case, tackle Matthew Vanderslice, and defensive tackle Jamal Woods. All four players went undrafted in April.

Case transferred from South Dakota State to Illinois last year and was teammates with Woods at the Big Ten school. Vanderslice started 20 games during his time at Northern Iowa.

With four players joining the team, the Colts waived wide receiver Cody Chrest, cornerback Tyler Richardson, running back Titus Swen, and wide receiver Braxton Westfield.