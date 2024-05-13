 Skip navigation
Colts sign third-rounder Matt Goncalves, fourth-rounder Tanor Bortolini

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:22 PM

The Colts have signed seven of their nine draft picks after getting two more members of the class under contract on Monday.

The team announced the signings of third-round tackle Matt Goncalves and fourth-round interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini. Both players have four-year deals with Indianapolis to kick off their NFL careers.

Goncalves started at left and right tackle for Pitt over the last three seasons, but had his final year cut to three games because of a toe injury that required him to have surgery. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith return for the Colts, so Goncalves, who the Colts traded up to get, may break into the league as a swing tackle.

Bortolini started at center for Wisconsin last season and also saw action at guard and right tackle during his time in Madison.