Colts to hire Tom Manning as tight ends coach

  
Published February 20, 2023 09:24 AM
February 15, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Colts naming Eagles OC Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach, and are impressed that Chris Ballard was able to convince Jim Irsay to move away from Jeff Saturday.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has apparently lured an assistant away from the college ranks.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is hiring Tom Manning to be the team’s tight ends coach.

Manning had just become the Cincinnati Bearcats’ offensive coordinator under new head coach Scott Satterfield in January. Before that, Manning was the Iowa State offensive coordinator under Matt Campbell.

Manning has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks but was the Colts’ tight ends coach in 2018, the team’s first season under Frank Reich. That year, tight end Eric Ebron led the club with 13 touchdown receptions. He caught 66 passes for 750 yards.