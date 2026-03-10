 Skip navigation
Colts will receive a sixth-round pick for Michael Pittman Jr. and a seventh-rounder

  
Published March 10, 2026 09:08 AM

When word broke on Monday that the Colts and Steelers agreed on a trade that will send wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh, there were not any details of the draft pick swap that would be part of the deal.

Tuesday brought more about which picks are involved in the trade. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Steelers will be sending a sixth-round pick to Indianapolis for Pittman and a seventh-round selection. The trade cannot become official until the new league year is underway on Wednesday.

Pittman has also agreed to a new three-year deal with the Steelers worth $59 million.

The Colts also agreed to a new deal with wideout Alec Pierce on Monday and will move forward with him, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould at wide receiver.