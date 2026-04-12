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Columbus Aviators coach Ted Ginn Jr. is arrested for DUI in Dallas, one day before a game

  
Published April 11, 2026 09:45 PM

On the day before his team’s next game, Columbus Aviators coach Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested for DUI.

Via Kierstin Lindkvist of WSYX in Columbus, Ginn was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Tarrant County, Texas. He was released on $1,000 bond.

“We are aware of an incident involving Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information,” UFL president & CEO Russ Brandon told WSYX. “Offensive coordinator Todd Haley will handle the head coaching duties for the Aviators game on Sunday.”

The Aviators face the Dallas Renegades at noon ET on Sunday.

Ginn, who turns 41 tomorrow, was hired to coach the Aviators in December 2025. They have an 0-2 record in the 2026 season.

The former Ohio State star receiver was the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft. He played for the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints, and Bears over the course of a 14-year NFL career.