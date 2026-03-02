Commanders agree to new two-year deal with OL Nick Allegretti

The Commanders have struck a new deal with one of their offensive linemen.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Washington has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with center Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti was not a pending free agent, as he had one year left on his contract. He’s now signed through 2027.

Allegretti, 29, has been with Washington since 2024. After starting all 17 games for the Commanders in 2024, he played 16 with four starts in 2025. But he started the last two games for the club at center, which is a position the Commanders now need to replace after the release of Tyler Biadasz.

In all, Allegretti has appeared in 107 career games with 34 starts since the Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.