Commanders claim Jamal Agnew, Shy Tuttle off of waivers

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Monday afternoon, including the addition of two players who were recently waived by other clubs.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle have joined the club. Defensive lineman Eddie Goldman and wide receiver Jaylin Lane were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Agnew played in 11 games for the Falcons this season. He averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 26.1 yards per kickoff return in Atlanta. Lane, who was a fourth-round pick this year, had a pair of punt return touchdowns.

Tuttle had 11 tackles in 10 games for the Titans. Goldman had 26 tackles in 13 games before his injury.