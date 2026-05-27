Commanders DL Javon Kinlaw: We’ve got some MFers on the defensive line now

The Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the league during the 2025 season and their efforts to improve that side of the ball have been met with emphatic approval from one returning member of the defensive line.

Javon Kinlaw has been joined up front by new additions Tim Settle, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu and he made sure there was no mistaking his feelings about the move when he was asked about the changes on Wednesday.

“We’ve got some motherf——s now,” Kinlaw said, via Scott Abraham of 7NewsDC.

Kinlaw then rattled off the above names as well as those of Daron Payne, Dorrance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise, and Jer’Zhan Newton while saying “he can go” to underscore his belief in how much the group brings to the table.

“It’s gonna be exciting,” Kinlaw said. “It’s gonna be super exciting to play with these guys, for sure. A lot of talent. I’m just excited. I’m super excited.”

The Commanders also added first-round pick Sonny Styles and free agent Leo Chenal at linebacker while making a number of moves in the secondary that they hope create the same kind of excitement to a larger audience this fall.