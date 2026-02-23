Commanders, OL Andrew Wylie agree to two-year deal

The Commanders are holding onto one of their top reserve offensive linemen.

They have agreed to a new deal with Andrew Wylie, who was set to become a free agent. Multiple reporters confirmed a report by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team that the deal is for two years and is worth $7.5 million with an upside of $10.5 million.

Wylie started 29 games for the Commanders over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but only started five of his 16 appearances during the 2025 season. He spent his first five seasons in Kansas City and started 59 games during his time with the Chiefs.

Left guard Chris Paul is still set for free agency in Washington. Backups Trent Scott, George Fant, and Lucas Niang also do not have contracts for 2026.