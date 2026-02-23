 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders, OL Andrew Wylie agree to two-year deal

  
Published February 23, 2026 04:43 PM

The Commanders are holding onto one of their top reserve offensive linemen.

They have agreed to a new deal with Andrew Wylie, who was set to become a free agent. Multiple reporters confirmed a report by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team that the deal is for two years and is worth $7.5 million with an upside of $10.5 million.

Wylie started 29 games for the Commanders over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but only started five of his 16 appearances during the 2025 season. He spent his first five seasons in Kansas City and started 59 games during his time with the Chiefs.

Left guard Chris Paul is still set for free agency in Washington. Backups Trent Scott, George Fant, and Lucas Niang also do not have contracts for 2026.