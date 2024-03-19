Commanders re-sign offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to one-year deal

Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas is remaining in Washington.

Lucas has agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old Lucas has been with the Commanders since 2020. He played in all 17 games last year, with four starts, and he likely will compete for a starting spot this year as well.

Lucas originally entered the NFL with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State in 2014. He played three seasons in Detroit, one for the Rams, one for the Saints and one for the Bears before signing with the Commanders in 2020.