Commanders request interviews with Raheem Morris, candidates for head of football operations

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is on the list of head coaching candidates in Washington.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Commanders have requested an interview with Morris. They also requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after firing Ron Rivera on Monday morning.

Morris has head coaching experience with the Bucs and Falcons and he was on Washington’s staff as a defensive backs coach from 2012-2014.

The Commanders are also starting to reach out to candidates to head up their football operations. According to multiple reports, they have requested interviews with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook.