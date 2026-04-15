Commanders reveal new primary, alternate uniforms

The Commanders unveiled new uniforms that evoke the franchise’s history on Wednesday.

The team’s primary uniforms will feature burgundy and white jerseys that harken back to what the team wore while winning three Super Bowls under Joe Gibbs in the 1980s and 1990s. Both of those jerseys can be paired with gold, burgundy or white pants. The “Super Bowl era” look came back as an alternate uniform last year.

An all-black alternate look was also revealed. The new set of uniforms comes with a black helmet that features a spear running through the “W” logo of the regular helmets. The franchise had a helmet with a spear on it from 1965-1968.

“The spear is just such a great device,” team president Mark Clouse said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “That was part [of] the heritage of the team and also can live in this ecosystem that we’ve been building around defining a Commander.”

Clouse added that the team knows some fans will be “looking for a full reversal” to uniforms of the past, but said that’s not the path the franchise will follow as they work “to bring back the celebration and integration of our heritage while continuing to move forward to build the Commander brand.”