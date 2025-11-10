 Skip navigation
Commanders rookie CB Trey Amos fractured his fibula

  
Published November 10, 2025 04:25 PM

Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos fractured a fibula during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, coach Dan Quinn announced Monday.

Amos will miss significant time, if not the rest of the season, Quinn said.

Amos was injured with 9:51 left in the second quarter on Jahmyr Gibbs’ 13-yard touchdown run.

The Commanders drafted Amos in the second round, and he played 10 games, starting eight. He made 32 tackles and six passes defensed.

The Commanders are still without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who will miss the Week 11 game in Spain with a quad injury.