Commanders sell out Week 1 game against Cardinals

The terms “sellout” and “sold out” have very different meanings, based on the context.

“You sold out!” is usually an insult. On Friday, “We sold out!” was a celebration for the Commanders on Friday.

They sold out their Week 1 home game. That shouldn’t be news. It is because it’s the first regular-season home game since former owner Daniel Snyder sold the team, to the delight of all fans.

It’s one of the expected bumps the team will enjoy post-Snyder. More people will want to go to the games. Really, it would be much bigger news if the game wasn’t sold out.

Moving forward, the sellouts should continue. And the number of fans rooting for the road team should be smaller, relative to the number of Commanders fans.

It’s a time for a long-suffering fan base to celebrate. On-field success doesn’t matter this year. They’ve already won a Super Bowl by ridding themselves of Snyder.