Commanders sign P Michael Palardy, DT Isaiah Mack

The Commanders confirmed the release of kicker Michael Badgley on Sunday and they also announced three other roster moves.

Punter Michael Palardy and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack have signed onto the 90-man roster. They cut wide receiver Jalen Sample in addition to Badgley.

Palardy appeared in eight games for the Patriots during the 2022 season. He had an average of 36.3 net yards per kick in those appearances.

Palardy has also played in regular season games for the Dolphins and Panthers. His career average is 39.7 net yards per kick.

Mack spent the offseason with the Jets, but was waived earlier this month. He has 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 25 career games with the Ravens, Patriots, and Titans.