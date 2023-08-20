Commanders to release Michael Badgley

The kicking competition is over in Washington.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the Commanders are releasing Michael Badgley. That leaves Joey Slye as the only kicker on the roster and he’ll likely be handling the kicking duties come Week One.

Badgley made the only extra point he tried in Washington’s first preseason game. The Commanders play the Ravens on Monday in their second exhibition outing.

Badgley kicked for the Lions and Bears last season and has also spent time with the Chargers, Titans, and Colts. He’s 94-of-115 on field goals and 155-of-160 on extra points.

Slye joined the Commanders in 2021 and is 37-of-42 on field goals and 33-of-38 on extra points since coming to Washington.