Commanders to hire Darryl Tapp as defensive line coach

Anthony Lynn isn’t the only coach set to move from the 49ers to the Commanders.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Commanders are hiring Darryl Tapp as their defensive line coach. Wednesday also brought word that Lynn will be the offensive run game coordinator on head coach Dan Quinn’s staff.

Tapp played one season in Washington during a 12-year playing career in the NFL. That run ended in 2017 and Tapp moved into coaching at Central Michigan the next season. He coached at Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech before moving to the 49ers as an assistant defensive line coach during the 2021 season.

Former Commanders defensive end Chase Young was one of Tapp’s pupils with the Niners after the midseason trade that sent him to San Francisco. Tapp will now work with Young’s former teammates Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen as Washington tries to build their way toward something close to the success the 49ers achieved in 2023.