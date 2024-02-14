Anthony Lynn to join Commanders as run game coordinator

The Commanders have added another key member to their offensive coaching staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Anthony Lynn is joining Washington as the team’s run game coordinator.

Lynn, 55, spent the last two seasons as San Francisco’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. Schefter reports Lynn is close with new Commanders G.M. Adam Peters, who previously served as the 49ers assistant G.M. Lynn’s also tight with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

A former running back himself, Lynn has served as an offensive assistant for several franchises since beginning his coaching career in 2000. He was the Chargers’ head coach from 2017-2020, compiling a 33-31 record with a 1-1 postseason record.

The Commanders previously announced the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator.