Kellen Moore: I like where our quarterbacks are heading

Saints rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers won some fans on the roster Thursday when he took a challenge from head coach Kellen Moore and hit a three-point shot that led to the final practice of minicamp being called off in favor of a team outing.

That competition is the second-most interesting one that Dekkers has been involved in since signing with the Saints after going undrafted. The more interesting contest is the one determining who will start at quarterback in New Orleans this fall.

Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough are the other competitors on that front and Moore gave a little update on how the entire group fared in the spring.

“I like where those guys are heading,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “A lot of the quarterback process during the OTA phase is really focused on their command and their control, their ability to call the play, take control at the line of scrimmage. I thought all those guys get a check there, they did a really good job. You see them make the throws that you need to make, they certainly made those plays and I think their preparation has been really good. The execution, just the consistency is going to be the big aspect as we continue to grow this thing. But feel really good about where all these guys are at.”

Three-point shooting won’t determine the outcome of this competition, so Dekkers and the rest of the quarterbacks will have to sharpen their football skills before the team returns to work at training camp next month.