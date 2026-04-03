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Commanders were surprised to be able to sign both Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson

  
Published April 3, 2026 06:26 AM

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters went into the offseason wanting to improve at defensive end. He did a better job than he thought he would.

The Commanders signed Odafe Oweh to a four-year, $100 million contract, and signed K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year, $12 million contract. They project as the Commanders’ two starting defensive ends this season, and Peters wasn’t expecting to get them both.

“Just really something we needed to address, and we did,” Peters said. “I was actually pretty surprised we were able to get both of those guys.”

The Commanders also signed defensive end Charles Omenihu to a one-year, $4 million contract, picking up some depth behind the two new starters. Those contracts are a big investment, but Peters thinks the return will make the investment well worth it.