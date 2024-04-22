 Skip navigation
Cooper Kupp: I still believe I can be the player I was in 2021

  
Published April 22, 2024 05:12 PM

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the NFL’s offensive player of the year for the 2021 season after leading the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, but the last two seasons have not been as fruitful.

An ankle injury limited Kupp to nine games in 2022 and he missed the start of last season with a hamstring injury. When Kupp returned, he caught 59 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular season games and then had five catches for 27 yards in a playoff loss to the Lions.

Kupp will turn 31 before the start of the 2024 season, but neither advancing age nor the aches and pains of the last two seasons have dimmed his confidence that he can still produce at a similar level to where he was in 2021.

“I don’t know if I would still be playing if I didn’t think that was still who I was,” Kupp said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “That is who I believe myself to be.”

The emergence of Puka Nacua means that Kupp may not approach the numbers he posted a few years ago, but having him for an entire season would be a welcome change for the Rams offense later this year.