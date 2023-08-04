Cooper Kupp is day to day and will be alright, Rams OC Mike LaFleur says

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is not overly concerned about wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury.

Asked about Kupp’s status, LaFleur said the medical staff will determine when he’s ready to go, but that it’s expected to be a short-term injury.

“I don’t know the total medical stuff with it. He’s day-to-day. He’ll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So he is just going through the rehab process, but he’s day-to-day. He’ll be alright,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he has no concerns about Kupp being limited in practice when he returns.

“Coop knows his body. He’s a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They’ll get it right,” LaFleur said.

After he played in just nine games last year, the Rams need Kupp to get healthy and stay healthy.