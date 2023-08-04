 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies
Yankees 1B Rizzo on IL due to post-concussion syndrome from pickoff play collision in May
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Trackhouse Racing signs multi-year extension with Jockey
Philadelphia Phillies v Cleveland Guardians
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_garrettonrbs_230804.jpg
How RB durability could be affecting market issue
nbc_pft_jetsobservations_230804.jpg
Saleh, Flores transforming teams at training camps
nbc_pft_peterkingtrainingcamp_230804.jpg
King provides pulse on OBJ, Hurts, Tua at camps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cooper Kupp is day to day and will be alright, Rams OC Mike LaFleur says

  
Published August 4, 2023 09:35 AM

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is not overly concerned about wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury.

Asked about Kupp’s status, LaFleur said the medical staff will determine when he’s ready to go, but that it’s expected to be a short-term injury.

“I don’t know the total medical stuff with it. He’s day-to-day. He’ll be back in the right time and stuff like that. So he is just going through the rehab process, but he’s day-to-day. He’ll be alright,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he has no concerns about Kupp being limited in practice when he returns.

“Coop knows his body. He’s a professional. The guys working with him are professionals. They’ll get it right,” LaFleur said.

After he played in just nine games last year, the Rams need Kupp to get healthy and stay healthy.