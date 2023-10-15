Cooper Kupp scores first touchdown of 2023, Rams take 13-9 lead

The Rams had only three rushing attempts in the first half.

That changed in a big way to start the third quarter, and it helped Los Angeles reach the end zone and take a 13-9 lead over the Cardinals.

After receiving the second-half kickoff, L.A. ran it eight consecutive times with Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers before Matthew Stafford gained a couple of yards on a scramble for a total of nine straight runs.

But then on third-and-9 from the Arizona 13, Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp open on the right side for a 13-yard touchdown.

It was Kupp’s fourth reception of the day and his first touchdown of 2023. He now has 114 yards and counting on Sunday.

The Rams also converted their first two third downs on the possession. The club ended the first half 0-5 in the category.