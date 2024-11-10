 Skip navigation
Cooper Rush’s fumble gives Eagles early lead on Jalen Hurts’ TD

  
Published November 10, 2024 04:54 PM

Cooper Rush is 5-1 as the starter for Dak Prescott. He is making the job harder today.

Rush dropped a snap on a play-action pass while pulling the ball away from running back Rico Dowdle. Defensive tackle Milton Williams recovered at the Dallas 17, taking the ball away from Rush on the ground as the two wrestled for it.

The Eagles needed four plays to score.

Jalen Hurts scored on the quarterback push play from the 1-yard line, giving the Eagles an early 7-0 lead. Hurts completed a 12-yard pass to Saquon Barkley to the 1 on third-and-6.

The Cowboys went 32 yards in nine plays on their next drive and have closed their deficit to 7-3.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay injured his ankle and is questionable to return.