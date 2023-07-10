Corey Dillon: I want Bengals to do right by their former players

Former Bengals running back Corey Dillon has revisited his comments about not being in the team’s Ring of Honor.

In a recent interview, Dillon called it “damn-near criminal ” and “garbage” that he had not received that consideration from the team despite being the franchise’s all-time rushing leader with 8,061 yards. Dillon took particular issue with the Bengals letting fans decide who is worthy of induction and he expanded on those thoughts during an appearance on Bengal Jim and Friends.

Dillon said he hopes to speak with Bengals owner Mike Brown or someone else from the organization about his feelings because he feels the team has not paid enough attention to all of their former players.

“I want the fans to know like when I’m speaking, I’m not speaking about the fans in Cincinnati or the City of Cincinnati,” Dillon said. “I’m just stating stuff that I want fixed . It’s all business, it’s not nothing personal. I really don’t have no animosity against Mike Brown or the Bengals, nothing like that. My whole thing is, I want them to do right by their former players. That’s my whole objective and there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be fixed in my book. Hopefully sometime in the future, maybe me and Mike Brown can have that conversation. Other than that, with me, it’s a front office thing. It has nothing to do with players, the current state of the Bengals right now, none of my teammates. It’s basically something that needs to be ironed and fixed out between the front office and myself. And I hope that gets done some time in the near future. I’m hoping for that conversation one-on-one with the front office guys. Whoever’s in charge, Mike Brown or anybody that’s running the show up there.”

Dillon is a nominee in this year’s fan’s vote for a spot in the Ring of Honor. He is joined by Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, Boomer Esiason, David Fulcher, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Dave Lapham, Max Montoya, Lemar Parrish, Bob Trumpy, and Reggie Williams. Voting concluded last month and the top two vote-getters are expected to be announced this summer with an induction ceremony to come later this year.

