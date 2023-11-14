Courtland Sutton: A lot of practice went into improbable touchdown catch

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has made a number of remarkable catches over the course of his NFL career, but his grab in the end zone in the second quarter of Monday night’s win over the Bills might have been the most memorable one he’s ever made.

Russell Wilson took a snap on fourth down from the Buffalo 7-yard-line and found himself under pressure from Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. Wilson kept moving long enough for Sutton to go from the right side of the field to the left sideline and launched a ball toward the wideout. Sutton caught the pass with his left foot down and his right foot dragging the turf as he went out of bounds.

Officials initially ruled Sutton out of bounds, but the play was automatically reviewed since it would have led to a change of possession and the replay made it clear that Sutton had both feet in with control of the ball.

“There’s a lot of practice,” Sutton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “You practice it as much as you possibly can so it becomes an unconscious thing.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Wilson covered more than 16 yards while scrambling and the ball traveled 37.8 yards in the air. The ball was also nearly a yard out of bounds as Sutton reeled it in and the combination of factors made it the most improbable completion that they’ve ever tracked with the throw having a 3.2 percent chance of being completed.

The previous leader in that category was a 2019 throw from Wilson to Tyler Lockett for the Seahawks and that’s the vintage of Wilson that the Broncos hoped to get when they traded for the quarterback last year. It didn’t work out in 2022, but things have started to come together in Denver this year.