Courtland Sutton: New deal is good for me, helps us keep others around

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said that he was thinking about more than himself when it came time to sign a contract extension with the team this week.

Sutton signed a four-year deal worth $92 million that provides a significant boost to his average annual salary. It falls behind the deals signed by a number of other wide receivers this offseason, however, and Sutton could have kept pushing to move further up the ladder if that had been his sole priority.

On Tuesday, Sutton said that he was conscious of how his deal will impact the team’s chances of holding onto other players and that he wanted to do what he could to keep the band together.

“The deal that we wound up signing is a great deal, and it was very beneficial to myself,” Sutton said, via Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. “And it gives us a chance to be able to keep a lot of really good players around on this team and for years to come.”

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto is eligible for an extension and several other defensive regulars are in the final year of their current deals. Holding onto all of them will likely be beyond the Broncos’ capabilities, but Sutton’s deal was an important part of the puzzle they’ll be trying to put together in Denver in the coming months.