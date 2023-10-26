Cowboys add Tyron Smith to the practice report with a neck injury

Coming off an off week, the Cowboys’ practice report listed only safety Juanyeh Thomas on Wednesday. He was a full participant with a hamstring injury.

That prompted coach Mike McCarthy to say before Thursday’s practice, “We’re healthy just coming off the bye week. That’s probably the biggest thing. I think it’s where you want to be. . . . Our pure GPS numbers was the biggest output of the year that we’ve had. I’m looking for another one today.”

Alas, the Cowboys added a big name to their practice report Thursday.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was limited with a neck injury.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery. He also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

Smith missed two games with a knee injury earlier this season.

He has not played a full season since 2015, missing 47 of a possible 120 games since.

The Cowboys had their starting offensive line — Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin and Terence Steele — together the past two games. That was the first two games they have had their starting line together since the 2021 playoffs.