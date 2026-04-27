Cowboys agree to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Cowboys added a receiver late in the draft over the weekend and now have added a veteran to the mix.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Dallas has agreed to sign receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, split last season between the 49ers and Steelers. He appeared in five games each for San Francisco and Pittsburgh, catching four passes for 40 yards for the 49ers and 10 catches for 80 yards with a TD for the Steelers.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has caught 219 passes for 3,686 yards with 21 touchdowns in his career.