Cowboys agree to trade for 49ers LB Dee Winters

The Cowboys added two players to their defense in the first round of the draft and they picked up a veteran on that side of the ball on Friday night.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a trade that will bring linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas. The 49ers will receive the 152nd pick in the draft in return for Winters.

Winters was a 2023 sixth-round pick by the Niners and he started all 17 games for the team last season. He had 101 tackles and returned his only interception of the season for a 74-yard touchdown.

DeMarvion Overshown is the top linebacker on the Cowboys’ depth chart and Winters should slot in alongside him on defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s unit.