 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys agree to trade for 49ers LB Dee Winters

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:55 PM

The Cowboys added two players to their defense in the first round of the draft and they picked up a veteran on that side of the ball on Friday night.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a trade that will bring linebacker Dee Winters to Dallas. The 49ers will receive the 152nd pick in the draft in return for Winters.

Winters was a 2023 sixth-round pick by the Niners and he started all 17 games for the team last season. He had 101 tackles and returned his only interception of the season for a 74-yard touchdown.

DeMarvion Overshown is the top linebacker on the Cowboys’ depth chart and Winters should slot in alongside him on defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s unit.