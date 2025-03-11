Cowboys agree to two-year deal with defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

Veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is heading to Dallas.

Thomas and the Cowboys have agreed to a two-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers made Thomas the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and he has never developed into the kind of elite player they thought he would become, but he is a solid addition to any defensive line. Thomas played four years in San Francisco and one in Las Vegas before spending the last three years with the Jets.

Last year Thomas played 42 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps and 18 percent of their special teams snaps, and the Cowboys will likely use him in a similar role as part of the defensive line rotation and on blocking field goals and extra points.