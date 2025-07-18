 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku agree to rookie contract

  
Published July 18, 2025 04:49 AM

The latest second-round draft pick to get his rookie contract done just before training camp is Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, the Cowboys’ website notes multiple reports saying Ezeiruaku has agreed to terms.

The pace of second-round draft pick signings has been slow this year amid disagreements between teams and agents about how much of each pick’s rookie contract will be guaranteed. There’s no immediate word on the guarantee Ezeiruaku got, but suffice to say it will be less than the full guarantee the top three picks of the second round received, but more than the 44th overall pick last year got.

Ezeiruaku played his college football at Boston College and last year was the ACC defensive player of the year, a first-team All-American, and the winner of the Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive end in college football.