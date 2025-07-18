Cowboys and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku agree to rookie contract

The latest second-round draft pick to get his rookie contract done just before training camp is Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, the Cowboys’ website notes multiple reports saying Ezeiruaku has agreed to terms.

The pace of second-round draft pick signings has been slow this year amid disagreements between teams and agents about how much of each pick’s rookie contract will be guaranteed. There’s no immediate word on the guarantee Ezeiruaku got, but suffice to say it will be less than the full guarantee the top three picks of the second round received, but more than the 44th overall pick last year got.

Ezeiruaku played his college football at Boston College and last year was the ACC defensive player of the year, a first-team All-American, and the winner of the Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive end in college football.