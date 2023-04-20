 Skip navigation
Cowboys announce they have exercised CeeDee Lamb’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 20, 2023 07:41 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

The Cowboys have made it official: They announced Thursday night they have exercised the fifth-year option on receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract.

Lamb will make a guaranteed salary of $19.7 million for 2024, but the Cowboys want to sign him to a long-term deal. He is scheduled to make a $2.520 million base salary in 2023 and count $4.458 million against the salary cap.

Cornerback Byron Jones was the team’s last player to actually play on the fifth-year option. He made $6.2 million in 2019 before leaving for Miami in free agency in 2020.

Lamb joined the Cowboys as the 17th overall pick in 2020, and he twice has made the Pro Bowl.

They traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the 2022 offseason, making Lamb the undisputed No. 1 receiver on the roster. He lived up to that billing with a career year.

Lamb, 24, set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine) in 2022.