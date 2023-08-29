Cowboys backup OL Josh Ball has “significant” hip injury

Cowboys offensive lineman Josh Ball injured his hip in Saturday’s final preseason game. Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Ball’s injury is “significant” and will cost him “multiple weeks.”

The Cowboys will have to decide whether to place Ball on season-ending injured reserve. If they carry him on the initial 53-player roster before placing him on IR, Ball could return at any point after four weeks.

Ball, 25, worked at guard and tackle during training camp. He started the first two preseason games at right guard and Saturday’s game at right tackle.

The Cowboys have Matt Waletzko and Asim Richards to back up Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. Left guard Tyler Smith also has experience at tackle. Matt Farniok, Brock Hoffman, undrafted rookie T.J. Bass and fourth-round pick Asim Richards are backup candidates at guard behind Tyler Smith and Zack Martin.