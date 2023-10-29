Cowboys crushing Rams 33-9 at halftime with Matthew Stafford hurting

In the first half Sunday, the Cowboys looked like the team that beat the Giants and Jets by a combined 70-10 in the first two games. It was a total team effort and a total destruction of the overmatched Rams.

The Cowboys lead 33-9 at halftime.

The Dallas defense scored a touchdown on DaRon Bland’s 30-yard interception return; the special teams contributed a safety on Sam Williams’ blocked punt that went out of the end zone and then set up a 13-yard touchdown drive on KaVontae Turpin’s 63-yard return on the ensuing free kick; and the offense scored three offensive touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has terrorized Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who went into the blue tent after a massive hit from Parsons on an incomplete pass. Stafford hit his right thumb on Parsons arm late in the second quarter and then hit it again on Mazi Smith’s shoulder pads on his follow-through on a failed 2-point conversion.

The Rams have 144 yards to the Cowboys’ 251. Parsons has one sack and two quarterbacks, while Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has two sacks of Dak Prescott.

Prescott is 17-of-21 for 225 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, a red zone pick by Jordan Fuller. CeeDee Lamb, who has campaigned for more touches, has nine catches on 10 targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 10 and 22 yards.

Royce Freeman scored the Rams’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run with four seconds left in the half. Stafford then took the second hit on his thumb on the incompletion on the 2-point pass.

He is 10-of-19 for 107 yards and the pick-six.