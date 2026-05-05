Cowboys cut OL Sidney Fugar

The Cowboys signed offensive lineman DJ Winfield, who tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp. The team cut offensive guard Sidney Fugar, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys have one open roster spot, with Dayo Odeleye getting an international exemption.

Fugar attended three different schools during his college career.

He began at Western Illinois, where he was the starting left tackle as a redshirt freshman, before transferring to South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, Fugar started four games and appeared in 10 at both tackle spots.

He moved on to Baylor, where he played 24 games in two seasons with 15 starts. He ended up starting at left tackle after being listed as a backup left guard.