Cowboys cut Ronald Jones after suspension ends

Ronald Jones’ brief time in Dallas has come to an end, without him playing in a game for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys cut Jones today, as soon as his suspension was officially lifted. Jones had been suspended the first two games of the season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jones dealt with a groin injury in training camp that kept him out of the preseason.

A running back selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Jones’ best season came in 2020, when he had 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent his first four NFL seasons in Tampa Bay and then played sparingly in Kansas City last season.