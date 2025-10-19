Cowboys DT Kenny Clark questionable to return with elbow injury

Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark injured his elbow on Chris Rodriguez’s touchdown run with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.

The team lists Clark as questionable to return.

Clark stayed on the ground after Rodriguez’s 3-yard touchdown run before walking to the sideline.

He has no stats today.

Clark, whom the Cowboys acquired in the Micah Parsons trade a week before the season opener, has not missed a game since 2021.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

The Cowboys lead the Commanders 44-22 with 12:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.