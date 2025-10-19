 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Cowboys DT Kenny Clark questionable to return with elbow injury

  
Published October 19, 2025 07:12 PM

Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark injured his elbow on Chris Rodriguez’s touchdown run with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.

The team lists Clark as questionable to return.

Clark stayed on the ground after Rodriguez’s 3-yard touchdown run before walking to the sideline.

He has no stats today.

Clark, whom the Cowboys acquired in the Micah Parsons trade a week before the season opener, has not missed a game since 2021.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

The Cowboys lead the Commanders 44-22 with 12:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.