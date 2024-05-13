Cowboys eager to see Trey Lance in preseason

The Cowboys have not seen much of Trey Lance since using a fourth-round draft pick to acquire him from the 49ers before the start of the 2023 season.

Lance arrived in Dallas so late that he got few practice reps and, of course, was inactive for all 17 games.

Lance, though, will compete with Cooper Rush for the backup job behind Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys are eager to see him during training camp and the preseason.

“Yeah, we’re excited to see him,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said during the rookie minicamp, via the team website. “He’s done nothing but impress around here. He’s a pro that works his ass off. No one gets to see him, because he hasn’t been on the field because we got him late. But we’re going to get to see him.”

The Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option on Lance’s contract, leaving Prescott, Rush and Lance scheduled to become free agents in 2025. If the team can’t come to a long-term agreement with Prescott, it’s possible Lance could be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback in 2025.

Either way, Lance has a lot on the line during the preseason.

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick has not appeared in a regular-season game since Sept. 18, 2022, when he broke his right ankle while playing for the 49ers against the Seahawks. In three seasons, he has played eight games with four starts and has thrown for 797 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.