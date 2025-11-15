 Skip navigation
Cowboys expect Solomon Thomas to miss Monday night’s game

  
Published November 15, 2025 01:24 PM

The Cowboys will be welcoming Quinnen Williams to their defensive line for Monday night’s game against the Raiders, but they’re set to play without a longer-tenured member of the group.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Saturday that defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is unlikely to play. Thomas, who was also teammates with Williams on the Jets, is dealing with a calf injury.

Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson are set to make their Cowboys debuts after being acquired in trades ahead of the November 4 deadline. They’re also set to get several players back from long absences.

Schottenheimer said safety Malik Hooker (toe) is trending toward playing. Hooker is on injured reserve, so a roster move will need to be made for him to be able to play Monday. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel were activated earlier this week, so there will be a different look on defense in several areas.

Safety Donovan Wilson (elbow) is also moving in the right direction to be available for the Cowboys on Monday. Wilson last played in Week 7.