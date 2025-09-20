 Skip navigation
Cowboys’ flight out of Dallas is delayed

  
Published September 20, 2025 04:01 PM

An equipment malfunction at both Dallas airports is impacting the Cowboys’ ability to get to Chicago.

The team flight was due to depart at 3:30 p.m. ET. The team, we’re told, has not yet boarded. They’ve been given no estimated departure time.

For now, the flight is simply delayed.

Sunday’s game against the Bears doesn’t begin until 4:25 p.m. ET, which reduces the urgency a bit. Still, the travel plans have already been disrupted. The extent of the delay could impact their Saturday night routine.

The issue arose on Friday. Via the Dallas Morning News, DFW International Airport had 251 delays and 155 cancellations as of 3:00 p.m. ET Saturday. On Friday, 607 flights were delayed and 510 were canceled at DFW.

If all else fails, it’s a 14-hour drive from Dallas to Chicago. Then again, the game starts in roughly 24 hours.