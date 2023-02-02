 Skip navigation
Cowboys going “back to the drawing board” at kicker

  
Published February 2, 2023 10:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what approach Mike McCarthy will take when calling offensive plays next season, after Kellen Moore’s departure.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is scheduled for free agency in March, and owner Jerry Jones indicated the team might look elsewhere to find a kicker.

“We are back to the drawing board ,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points before a postseason case of the yips. He missed a PAT in Week 18 at Washington before setting an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa.

He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.

Texas governor Greg Abbott and Dallas mayor Eric Johnson both made fun of Maher on social media.

It will mark the second consecutive offseason the Cowboys had uncertainty at kicker.

They cut Greg Zuerlein after he missed six extra points and six field goals in the 2021 season.

The Cowboys had a training camp kicking contest between undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu that went so poorly that they signed Maher, who won the job.